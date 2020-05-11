A woman is dead after the pickup she was a passenger in crashed into a tractor-trailer in the town of Coventry on Saturday night, according to State Police.
A little before 10 p.m., State Police at Sidney were sent to the intersection of state routes 206 and 235 for a reported crash.
When troopers arrived, members from Coventry Fire and EMS were on scene performing life-saving measures on Michelle Lieberman, 46, of Smithtown, according to a media release from troopers. Lieberman was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, William J. Derosa Jr., 52, of Islip Terrace, sustained minor injuries and was was transported to Wilson Hospital, the release said. Two children, 7 and 12, who were also in the pickup truck were also transported for treatment at Wilson Hospital.
The driver of the tractor-trailer, Robert M. Anderson, 64, of Lisle, was not injured, the release said.
An investigation revealed that Derosa was traveling on state Route 235 when he failed to stop at a stop sign and struck an Alnye truck, which was on state Route 206, the release said.
State Department of Environmental Conservation Spill Recovery was notified for a diesel fuel spilled onto the roadway.
The investigation continues, the release said, and alcohol does not appear to have been a factor in the crash.
