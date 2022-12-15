An Andes man faces a felony charge after state troopers investigated an accidental shooting.
According to a media release, troopers from the Margaretville station were dispatched on Dec. 14 by Delaware County 911 to a report of shots fired at a residence on Beech Hill Road in Andes.
An investigation revealed that a 62-year-old woman sustained injuries to her face and her hand when she accidentally discharged a semi-automatic rifle. The first responding trooper applied a tourniquet to the heavy bleeding hand, the release said, and an officer from the Colchester Police Department applied a second tourniquet. Members of the Delaware County Sheriff’s Department, Andes EMS and Delaware County Emergency Services assisted at the scene. The victim was transported by ambulance to Bassett Hospital for treatment.
A further investigation revealed the rifle is not legal in New York state and is not New York Safe Act compliant. Richard Geraghty, 58, Andes, was charged with two counts of the third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class D felony.
