A Delhi woman was sentenced Monday to time in jail for welfare fraud.

According to a media release from Delaware County Acting District Attorney Shawn Smith, Valerie Alexander, 59, pleased guilty on Monday in Delaware County Court to a charge of fourth-degree welfare fraud. She was sentenced to nine months of incarceration.

According to the release, Alexander admitted that she stole public assistance benefits totaling $2,530.25.

The plea was part of a negotiated disposition, the release said. Delaware County Judge John L. Hubbard also ordered Alexander to pay restitution to the Delaware County Department of Social Services.

