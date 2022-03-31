State Police responded to a bus accident Monday, March 28, in Plainfield, and arrested the driver of the car who hit the bus.
According to a media release, State Police responded to the accident on state Highway 51 near Fiddlers Green Road in Plainfield at 7:58 a.m., after Marissa Rezendes, 32, who was driving a Jeep Liberty with a suspended license, spun out, entered the opposite lane and hit a Mount Markham Central School bus. The bus, driven by Melinda J. Hyrb, 59, of Chadwicks, had 17 students on board ages 6 to 18, the release said. A 10-year-old boy was transported to St. Elizabeth Hospital by ambulance for a leg injury, and there were no other injuries to students or the bus driver, the release said.
Rezendes went to Bassett Hospital for a medical evaluation. Rezendes was charged later that day with misdemeanor third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in Plainfield Town Court on May 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.