Woman who missed court last week pleads not guilty to rape

COOPERSTOWN — Shelly Ann Young pleaded not guilty Monday, Sept. 21, in Otsego County Court to charges of second-degree rape for allegedly having sex with a person younger than 15 and first-degree dissemination of indecent material to a minor.
Young, 37, of Laurens, appeared in court for her arraignment Monday, a week after missing a court date for the same purpose. She told Judge John Lambert she never got a summons to appear and gave an address different than the one the court had on file for her. Otsego County District Attorney John Muehl said he had used the address provided in Young's February arrest report and the summons was not returned to him, but he said he believed the defendant had not received her notice.
Lambert gave both sides 45 days to file pre-trial motions. He set a pre-trial conference for 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 26.
Young posted $2,500 bail after her arrest in February and Lambert allowed that bond to stand Monday, although Muehl said he did not think Young was a flight risk. He said she has no prior arrest record, lives with her family and has a young child.
"As long as an order of protection is in place, I don't believe Ms. Young is a flight risk," he said.
Lambert renewed that order of protection last week, requiring Young to stay away from and not contact the alleged victim. Trosset asked him to amend the order Monday, in order to allow Young to drop off and pick up her child from school, which is the same school where the alleged victim attends.
"This gets a little tricky," Lambert said.
Young told Lambert she only drives through the car pool lane for drop offs and pick ups and does not go into the school. Lambert then agreed to amend the order to "carve one exception out," allowing Young to take her child to and from school.
Muehl said he thought his case was strong and claimed Young made an admission to police following her arrest.
A family member, believed to be Young's father, was overheard before the arraignment saying he hoped "The Daily Star will print both sides of the story," and also said there is audio evidence proving Young's innocence.
