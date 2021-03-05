Wood to retire as Oneonta supervisor

After 14 years in office, Oneonta Town Supervisor Bob Wood is calling it quits.
“It’s time to take a break,” Wood said.
Before his current position, Wood, a Democrat, served three years on Oneonta Common Council and 12 years as a fire commissioner.
“You can’t make me a career politician,” he said with a laugh. “They don’t pay that much. It was always just something I did.”
Wood said updated state election guidelines required him to move his decision up three months sooner than before. He said he reached out to “about half a dozen individuals who might have the interest and capability” of replacing him, but none took him up on the opportunity.
“Regardless of political party, I hope we find someone who’s knowledgeable and dedicated,” he said.
Wood said he will hand off the reins of a town with a legacy of steady leadership. He was elected in 2007 to replace longtime supervisor Duncan Davie, after succeeding Les Foster in leading the town. The three men served a collective 50 years, Wood said.
“I inherited the town in good hands and I intend to leave it that way,” he said.
Wood lists among his proudest accomplishments the recently completed $3 million town highway garage and the soon-to-be-completed Southside water project, an $8 billion endeavor launched in 2009.
About half of the water project was covered by grants, Wood said, and the highway project only cost residents 25 cents per $1,000 on their tax bills.
“These were the things that were needed and I’m glad I was able to do them,” Wood said.
In retirement, Wood said he and his wife plan to stay local and spend time with their children and grandchildren.
“I’m still very committed to this community, and I look forward to sticking around and watching it continue to prosper,” he said.
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
