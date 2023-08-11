The Worcester Free Library will get state aid for a construction project.
Assemblyman Chris Tague (R-Schoharie) announced Friday the library has been allocated funds from the $34 million in capital funds for public library construction and broadband infrastructure projects provided in the 2022-2023 state budget.
The library at 170 Main Street in Worcester will receive $11,708.00 to fund a new pavilion in the backyard, which will be constructed for concerts, meetings, lectures and programs.
“I have always strongly supported our local public and school libraries,” Tague said. “They provide access to a diverse range of information, books, digital resources, and educational programs, fostering intellectual growth, critical thinking and personal development for people of all ages. Supporting these libraries ensures equitable access to knowledge, bridges educational gaps and strengthens the social fabric of neighborhoods by creating spaces for discovery, collaboration and cultural enrichment.”
According to a media release from Tague’s office, project activities and expenditures eligible for funding from the State Aid for Library Construction Program include financing the construction of new library buildings, construction of additions to existing buildings, and the renovation and/or rehabilitation of existing space. Projects may include roof replacement, purchase and installation of alternative energy resources, new HVAC systems, windows, doors, lighting systems, electrical upgrades, EV charging stations, standby generators, and construction or replacement of parking lots. Broadband infrastructure projects are also eligible. New furniture, shelving and equipment, including computer equipment, may be purchased for new or newly reconfigured or renovated space. Renovations designed to provide accessibility for patrons with disabilities are a high priority.
