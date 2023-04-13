A Worcester man has been arrested on a felony charge, accused of stealing property from Walmart in Oneonta.
According to a media release from the Otsego County Sheriff's Department, Charles J. Coursen, 36, was charged with third-degree burglary, a felony, and petit larceny on April 6.
Deputies said the arrest came after an investigation into a report of a larceny in progress at Walmart. The investigation revealed that Coursen removed property from within the store after having previously been banned from the property, the release said. With the assistance of the Oneonta Police Department, Coursen was located and arrested in the city of Oneonta. He was arraigned in Centralized Arraignment and released on his own recognizance.
