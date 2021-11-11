Worcester man gets state Senate veterans' honor

State Sen. Peter Oberacker has announced U.S. Navy Construction Mechanic 1st Class Richard R. Scheiner is the 2021 inductee to the New York State Senate Veterans’ Hall of Fame from the 51st Senate District.
“CM 1st Class Richard Scheiner is a natural born leader and it is my honor to select him as my first inductee into the New York State Senate Veterans’ Hall of Fame,” Oberacker, R-Schenevus, said in a media release. “Rick wore his uniform with intense pride and distinction as evidenced by the numerous medals he was awarded during his decade and a half of service to our nation. Moreover, Rick continues to display his deep commitment to others as an instrumental leader with a number of community organizations.”
Scheiner, of Worcester, is a decorated Navy veteran who was a member of the naval Seabees from July 1979 to December 1994. He was awarded multiple honors during his fifteen years in uniform including three Southwest Asia Service Medals, Kuwait Liberation Medal, two Navy Achievement Medals, Humanitarian Service Medal, three Good Conduct Medals and Navy Expedition Medal, the release said. He was also awarded two Meritorious Unit Commendation Ribbons, three Sea Service Deployment Ribbons and various campaign, service, and unit awards.
Scheiner is also a past master of Schenevus Valley Masonic Lodge 592 and past grand director of ceremonies for the New York State Grand Lodge. He is a member of the Schenevus Episcopal Church where he has served as treasurer, senior acolyte and lay leader, the release said. He has held leadership positions with the Order of the Eastern Star and Rebekah Lodge.
“We owe so much to our veterans, starting with our freedoms and our way of life. I commend and thank Construction Mechanic 1st Class Richard Scheiner, the rest of the 2021 Hall of Fame induction class, and all veterans for their service and sacrifice to our nation,” Oberacker said.
The New York State Senate Veterans’ Hall of Fame inductees may be former members of any branch of the U.S. armed forces. Honorees are chosen based on either service in combat or notable work performed after discharge from the service.
Because of COVID-19, the induction ceremony was held virtually on Thursday, Nov. 11. Scheiner’s biography, along with those of other inductees, past and present, can be viewed at www.nysenate.gov/honoring-our-veterans.
