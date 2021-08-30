The Worcester Central School District and surrounding communities are mourning the loss of one of their youngest members.
Seven-year-old Decatur resident Hunter Hornbeck died as a result of his injuries after the all-terrain vehicle he was riding crashed last week.
He was airlifted Friday, Aug. 27, to Albany Medical Center following the crash on Fisher Road in Decatur. New York State Police and the Worcester Emergency Squad responded to the scene.
A preliminary investigation of the crash yielded no signs of foul play, according to troopers.
“Our entire school community is heartbroken over the loss of Hunter,” Worcester Central School District Superintendent Tim Gonzales said. “There are no words to express the pain and grief we are feeling as we struggle to make sense of losing such a beautiful young life. Our hearts are with the Hornbeck family as they cope with this unthinkable loss and we will support them in any way we can.”
Counseling services were available to staff and students via phone throughout the weekend and will continue to be available at the school throughout the week, according to Gonzales. Sadie, the goldendoodle therapy dog at Schenevus Central School, is available to staff and students at both districts.
Described in his obituary as “a little explorer who loved fishing, hunting and anything with an engine,” Hunter was “happiest when he was outdoors,” according to his family. The family dogs, Scout and Sierra, were his “sidekicks.”
Hunter’s father, Jason, serves as Otsego County’s highway garage supervisor. His mother, Hanna, is a graduate of Schenevus, according to district Superintendent Theresa Carlin.
Listed among Hunter’s favorite activities are hiking to the mud pit and building forts with his older sister, Savannah, “gator rides with Grammy, and Jeep rides with Papa to get ice cream.”
Hunter was “quite the charmer,” according to his obituary. The rising second-grader was fond of picking flowers for both his mother and his favorite bus driver, Dawn Tuthill.
“He was a sweetheart,” Tuthill told The Daily Star. “He truly will be missed.”
Tuthill said she often saw the entire Hornbeck family at the bus stop.
“I hope they know how much he was loved,” she said.
A GoFundMe set up for the family raised more than $28,000 in its first two days online. Visit gofund.me/5fd99ad1 to donate.
“It is amazing how someone so small can make such a big impact,” Gonzales said.
The family will receive visitors from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3, at the United Methodist Church in Worcester. The funeral will follow at 4 p.m. Those in attendance are asked to wear “your favorite play clothes, blue, green or camo in honor of Huntie.”
Donations may be made to the Worcester Emergency Squad, PO Box 191, Worcester, NY 12197.
