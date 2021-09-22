Residents of the Schenevus and Worcester school districts voted Wednesday by large margins to approve a proposal to combine the two districts during an advisory referendum, or “straw vote.”
It was a large voter turnout for both districts. Schenevus School Superintendent Theresa Carlin announced about two hours before the polls closed that 500 residents had already voted.
“I am not surprised by the turnout, but am very happy that people are taking this seriously and exercising their right to vote,” she said.
Worcester residents approved the merger by a more than 2-to-1 margin (327 in favor to 140 opposed), while the vote was a bit closer in Schenevus (339 in favor, 223 opposed).
The proposed merger is more than two years in the making, a newsletter by the Schenevus/Worcester Central Schools Merger Committee said. It outlined the financial trouble both districts are facing because of decreased enrollment and a declining tax base.
The passage of the straw poll allows the merger process to move forward to a binding referendum in December. The final merger vote is scheduled for Dec. 1, pending state approval, with voting taking place at both school buildings, a media release said.
More information will be shared on the Schenevus-Worcester Merger Committee website, www.mscsw.org, as it becomes available.
If the merger is approved by voters in December, Worcester Central School District will annex Schenevus Central School District, with the Worcester superintendent and school board remaining in place, the release said.
It is expected that there will be a referendum vote to decide if the current Worcester school board will remain at five or increase to seven members as of July 1, 2022, the release said. Expanding the school board would allow more Schenevus residents the opportunity to run in May 2022 for seats on the board to begin on July 1, 2022.
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.
