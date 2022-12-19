Beginning Wednesday, Dec. 21, and continuing Thursday, Dec. 22, the city of Oneonta’s contractor, Arold Construction, will perform heavy cleaning and inspection work of sanitary and storm sewer mains along portions of River Street between Burnside Avenue and Wilcox Avenue. The work will require various areas of one-lane traffic while work is being completed, according to a media release from the city.
Drivers should consider using alternate side streets instead of River Street to help minimize traffic backups and delays, the release said, and exercise caution and obey flaggers and signs at all times.
Work is scheduled between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. The city will issue updates or changes via Nixle PSA as needed, the release said.
Those with questions or concerns related to the project should contact the Department of Public Works by emailing dpsinfo@oneonta.ny.us or calling 607-432-2100.
