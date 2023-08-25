Construction on the parking lot lights at FoxCare Center at 1 FoxCare Drive in Oneonta will begin Monday, Aug. 28, and is expected to last through Friday, Sept. 29, according to a media release from Bassett Healthcare Network.
During that time, there will be temporary changes to traffic patterns in the parking lot. Those visiting the center are asked to follow construction cones, signs and personnel directing motorists.
Delays in entering and exiting the area may be encountered, the release said. Drivers should allow for extra time and drive safely around construction zones.
For more information, call 607-353-9462.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.