State Department of Transportation officials said there will be lane closures on I-88 in the area to accommodate road and bridge work.
According to a media release, there will be "long term" single lane closures and crossovers on the highway between exits 17 and 18 in the town of Maryland; and exits 19 to 21 in the towns of Worcester and Richmondville.
The left lane of I-88 westbound is closed for construction of a crossover to facilitate a pavement renewal project while keeping the interstate open for travel in both directions, the release said. Once the crossover is complete, on or about June 18, eastbound traffic will cross over to the westbound lanes, which will carry one lane of travel in each direction from exit 17 to exit 18. Normal traffic patterns will remain in place between exits 18 and 19.
Another crossover is in place to carry one lane of traffic in each direction through the eastbound lanes from exit 19 in Worcester to exit 21 in Richmondville.
The crossovers will remain in place until about Nov. 15, when normal traffic patterns will resume until construction begins again in the spring of 2022, the release said.
Officials reminded motorists that fines are doubled for speeding in work zones. In accordance with the Work Zone Safety Act of 2005, convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver’s license.
For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org, or the mobile site at m.511ny.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.