The city of Oneonta announced Friday it has completed the transfer of a portion of the Dietz Street Lot parcel to developer Parkview Development & Construction for the construction the four-story, mixed-use building, known as the Lofts on Dietz Street project.
Work is expected to begin next week, and a large portion of the parking lot will be fenced off to make room for construction activities.
During construction, more than 100 parking spaces will be available in the northern section of the Dietz Street Lot, the city said in a media release. There will also be off-street parking and space in city-owned lots and the parking garage.
The Lofts on Dietz Street, which faced criticism from some residents, as well as failed lawsuit by some Dietz Street business owners, will include 64 apartment units, (40 one-bedroom and 24 two-bedroom), and the Hartwick Grain Innovation Center, an educational facility to be operated by Hartwick College.
