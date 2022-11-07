The city of Oneonta plans several projects this week.
A contractor working for the city will replace a hydrant on Main Street on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Work will begin around 7 p.m. and conclude by 5 a.m. the following day. "No parking" signs will be placed near Muller Plaza. Main Street will be closed from Chestnut Street to Elm Street. Drivers are advised to follow all temporary traffic control devices.
When water is restored, residents may experience a change in water color or pressure. According to a media release from the city, it is a common, temporary occurrence and is not a cause for alarm. Water discoloration should disappear after running a cold-water tap for a few minutes.
In another project, a private contractor will continue sidewalk work at 47 Chestnut Street through Thursday, Nov. 10. Work will occur between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. each day.
During those times, the sidewalk on that side of the street will be closed from Main Street to Church Street.
The city will also replace a catch basin on the corner of Gilbert and Henry streets Tuesday, Nov. 8. Work will begin around 7 a.m. and conclude by 3 p.m.
Those with questions or concerns related to the projects should email dpsinfo@oneonta.ny.us or call the Department of Public Works at 607-432-2100.
