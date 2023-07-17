A contractor working for the city of Oneonta will reconstruct the sidewalks at the intersection of Woodside Avenue, East Street and Hazel Street on Tuesday, July 18. Work will begin around 7 a.m. and conclude by 5 p.m., according to a media release
The entrances to Woodside Avenue and Hazel Street from East Street will be closed. Drivers should enter Woodside Avenue from Bugbee Road. The gate will be open. Drivers should enter Hazel Street from State Street. Drivers are asked to use caution and obey all temporary traffic control devices.
For more information, contact the Department of Public Service at 607-432-2100 or dpsinfo@oneonta.ny.us.
