The state Department of Transportation has announced beginning Monday, May 23, there will be a lane closure and crossover along Interstate 88 in the town of Maryland, while the road is repaired.
According to a media release, I-88 will be reduced to a single lane of traffic in each direction and westbound traffic will cross over to the eastbound lanes between Exits 17 and 18 — Colliersville/Cooperstown and Schenevus. The lane reduction and crossover are expected to be in place through the end of November, weather permitting, the release said.
Motorists are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license.
For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app.
