Public works projects will affect traffic in the city of Oneonta on Thursday.
A contractor working for the city of Oneonta will repair the flood gate in Neawha Park beginning around 7 a.m. and concluding by 5 p.m.
Neahwa Place will be closed from Carbon Street to Bertus Lauren Drive.
A contractor will pave State Street and mill Cliff Street on Thursday, as well. Work will occur between 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.
Parking on those streets will not be permitted. "No parking" signs will be installed prior to milling and paving. Road and driveway access will be limited during and immediately following the operation. Drivers are asked to obey all temporary traffic control devices and flaggers.
For more information, contact the Department of Public Works at 607-432-2100 or dpsinfo@oneonta.ny.us.
