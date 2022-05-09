The city of Oneonta will replace a catch basin on Chestnut Street at Main Street on Tuesday, May 10. Work will begin around 7 a.m. and conclude by 5 p.m., according to a media release. The southbound right-hand turn lane from Chestnut Street onto Main Street will be closed. Right-hand turns can be made from the center lane. Drivers are asked to use caution and obey all temporary traffic control devices.
For more information, contact the Department of Public Works at 607-432-2100 or dpsinfo@oneonta.ny.us.
