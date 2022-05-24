The city of Oneonta will have several construction projects going on Wednesday, May 25.
The city’s contractor, R.B. Robinson Contracting, will continue to install curbing on West Street from Chestnut Street to Cherry Street. No parking will be allowed in that area and vehicle driveways will be inaccessible. Steel plates will be installed for walking access only.
The city will replace a catch basin at 330 Chestnut Street. Work will begin around 7 a.m. and conclude by 5 p.m. That section of Chestnut Street will be reduced to one lane of traffic. Drivers are asked to use caution and obey all flaggers and temporary traffic control devices.
A private contractor will remove trees on Burnside Avenue. Work will occur between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. Burnside Avenue will be closed from Huntington Avnue to Luther Street.
For more information, contact the Department of Public Works at 607-432-2100 or dpsinfo@oneonta.ny.us.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.