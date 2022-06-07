The city of Oneonta's contractor, Eastman Associates, will mobilize a crane and unload materials for bridge repair work at the intersection of Center Street and East Street beginning Wednesday, June 8, at about 7 a.m., according to a media release from the city.
The work will also affect pedestrian traffic in Wilber Park. Slow traffic and potential delays should be expected, the release said. Drivers are asked to obey flaggers and temporary barriers.
Work is expected to be completed by 10 a.m.
For more information, contact the Department of Public Works at 607-432-2100 or dpsinfo@oneonta.ny.us
