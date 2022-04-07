The state Department of Transportation has announced upcoming work on Interstate 88 between Worcester and Richmondville.
Currently, there are single lane closures at various locations in both directions on I-88 between Exit 19 in Worcester and Exit 21 in Richmondville to facilitate the construction of a crossover, a media release said.
On or about April 18, all eastbound lanes will close and eastbound traffic will cross over, resulting in two-way traffic in the westbound lanes separated by a concrete barrier, a media release said. Once the crossover is in use, the westbound off-ramp and eastbound on-ramp at Exit 19 will close. The eastbound on-ramp at Exit 20 will also be closed while the crossover is in place. Signed detours will direct motorists around the ramp closures. The crossover and exit closures are expected to stay in place until mid-fall. The closures and crossovers are necessary to facilitate a project to resurface the road and replace and rehabilitate bridges, the release said.
Motorists are reminded that fines are doubled for speeding in work zones. In accordance with the Work Zone Safety Act of 2005, convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver’s license.
