The city of Oneonta plans to begin work next week in Neahwa Park
According to a media release, the city’s contractor, Vacri Construction Corp., will begin construction in Neahwa Park along David Brenner Drive on Tuesday, Jan.18, weather permitting.
The scope of work includes replacement of the sanitary sewer main and new manholes, followed by restoration of the roadway and other surfaces in the spring. A short section of sanitary sewer main running west from the corner of Railroad Avenue will also be replaced as part of the project.
Work will occur between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. weekdays, and the majority of the project is tentatively scheduled to be completed by the middle of February, the release said.
While the work is ongoing, signs and cones will be placed to divert all pedestrian and bicycle traffic from the pedestrian path along the Mill Race to the opposite side of David Brenner Drive.
In general, normal two-lane vehicular traffic will be maintained, but occasional one-lane traffic should also be expected for short times. Extreme caution must be exercised by all traffic, the release said.
Those with questions or concerns related to the project should contact the Department of Public Works by emailing dpsinfo@oneonta.ny.us, or calling 607-432-2100.
