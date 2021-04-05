Work to begin on apartments, grain lab

Work is slated to begin this week on a long-awaited housing complex in downtown Oneonta alongside a grain research and testing facility, both of which will be funded by a state initiative to rejuvenate downtown districts.
A four-story, mixed-use building known as the Lofts on Dietz will soon occupy the southern half-acre of the Dietz Street Lot, which was transferred to Parkview Development & Construction last week, according to Oneonta Mayor Gary Herzig.
“We’re very excited to be moving forward with this project that will increase the vibrancy of our downtown area,” he said.
The project was approved in July 2019 by the city’s Common Council for $16 million, including $1.47 million in Downtown Revitalization Initiative funds. Common Council voted to approve the $257,500 sale of the half-acre portion of the lot in November 2019. Construction was scheduled to begin in 2020, but was put on hold amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The building will contain 40 one-bedroom artists’ lofts and 24 two-bedroom apartments designated for middle-income residents, according to Herzig.
Housing applications for the artists’ lofts will be reviewed by a community group “primarily of artists themselves,” Herzig said. Approval will not be contingent upon the potential occupant’s arts-based income and there will be no full-time artistry requirement for residents, “as long as they demonstrate that they are continuously, actively involved in the Oneonta arts community.”
The artist housing committee has not yet been assembled, Herzig said, but will likely be appointed as construction nears completion in about a year.
Parking will be limited during construction to the 100 spots in the north section of the 2-acre lot, across the street from the professional office suites that house Otsego Physical Medicine, the Cosmetic Surgery Associates of Central New York, and the Ear, Nose and Throat Associates of Oneonta. On-street parking is not expected to be affected by construction.
A lawsuit filed against the city over the project in late 2019 was thrown out in June. A coalition of local business owners, led by Johna Peachin of the Peachin Group, alleged in their petition that the building would obstruct their views, lengthen their walk to exercise at the YMCA and cause their customers to walk farther to access their offices.
Otsego County Supreme Court Judge Michael V. Coccoma said he found the claims “unavailing and without merit.”
The Lofts on Dietz will also house the Hartwick College Grain Innovation Center, which will “provide support to local businesses, brewers, growers and bakers who are developing grains,” Herzig said.
“For decades, we’ve been saying there’s been a lack of academic presence downtown,” Herzig said. “There’s a lot of interest in ancient and artisanal grains, but not a lot of support in the industry.”
As a component of the Hartwick College Center for Craft Food & Beverage, the grain innovation center will provide lab testing and research facilities to support small and mid-sized breweries, malthouses, farms, and other craft food and beverage producers.
The Westchester-based developer is expected to contract with local firms, shop with local vendors and hire local workers “to the greatest extent possible,” Herzig said.
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
