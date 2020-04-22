Construction of Delaware County’s new mental health facility in Walton may break ground as soon as next month, according to Mark Tuthill, Delhi town supervisor and chair of the Capital Projects Committee.
The behavioral health services facility will house the county’s adult and family and children’s mental health clinics, both currently in Walton, and the office of alcohol and drug abuse services, presently in Hamden.
Meeting remotely Wednesday via Zoom, the Delaware County Board of Supervisors unanimously passed a resolution authorizing the Capital Projects Committee to make awards to contractors for the construction of the new facility.
Upstate Companies of Mount Upton was awarded $4,950,000 for general construction, Louis N. Picciano & Son, Inc. was awarded $575,370 for plumbing, J & K Plumbing and Heating of Binghamton was awarded a $1,065,000 contract for heating, ventilation and air conditioning and Blanding Electric of Vestal was awarded a $1,169,900 electrical contract.
Tuthill said the bids came in at an overall $750,000 less than anticipated.
“We got lucky,” he said. “Some private work fell through, and we had more bids than we normally would have.”
“This came at a good price,” said Tina Molé, Bovina town supervisor and chair of the board.
In light of the coronavirus pandemic, the county is considering bonding the project, in whole or in part, Tuthill said, “not knowing what revenue drops to expect in the coming months.”
The board may consider issuing a bond anticipation note, which can be renewed year to year, Tuthill said. “Interest rates are down and income is uncertain, so it seems like a good option.”
Construction of the new facility, considered “essential” by the state, is tentatively expected to break ground in late may, Tuthill said.
“We’re going to move forward on this,” Tuthill said. “We’ve been working on this for three years and I’ll be glad to have one less thing on my plate.”
In other news:
• The board approved a budget amendment to accept a $2,230.70 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice, which will reimburse half the cost of purchasing new bulletproof vests for the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office.
• The Delaware County Office of Emergency Services was authorized by the board to accept a $149,937 grant from the state Public Safety Answering Points Operations program, which will provide for the purchase and maintenance of dispatch equipment, according to the resolution.
• The board passed a pair of resolutions recognizing May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day and May 3 through 9 as Correctional Officers and Correctional Employees Week.
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
