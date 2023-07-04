A portion of Main Street in the city of Oneonta will be closed from July 5 through July 14 for a water and gas service installation, according to a notice from the city.
During the closure, the eastbound lane of Main Street from Chestnut Street to Dietz Street will be closed from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. The sidewalk will be closed in the vicinity of 190 Main Street. The roadway and sidewalk will be closed down in the mornings and reopen at the end of each day after work is completed for the day.
Drivers are asked to obey all temporary traffic control devices.
For more information, contact the Department of Public Service at 607-432-2100 or dpsinfo@oneonta.ny.us.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.