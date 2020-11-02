NYSEG and its contractor, DDS, will continue to work on Center Street in Oneonta from Tuesday through Friday.
According to a media release, work will occur on Center Street in various locations from Yager Avenue to West Street. All work will occur between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. Drivers should obey all flaggers and temporary traffic control devices.
Communicate all questions or concerns related to the project by emailing dpsinfo@oneonta.ny.us or calling the Department of Public Service at 607-432-2100.
