NYSEG and its contractor, DDS, will continue to work on Center Street Thursday, Oct. 29, and Friday, Oct. 30.
According to a media release from the city of Oneonta, work will occur on Center Street in various locations from Yager Avenue to West Street. All work will occur between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. Drivers should obey all flaggers and temporary traffic control devices.
Questions or concerns related to the project should be sent to the Department of Public Service at dpsinfo@oneonta.ny.us or 607-432-2100.
