The city of Oneonta will patch pavement near a repaired catch basin at the intersection of Chestnut Street at Main Street on Wednesday, May 11. Work will begin around 7 a.m. and conclude by 11 a.m., according to a media release. The Chestnut Street southbound right-hand turn lane onto Main Street will be closed. Right hand turns can be made from the center lane. Drivers are asked to use caution and obey all temporary traffic control devices.
For more information, contact the Department of Public Works at 607-432-2100 or dpsinfo@oneonta.ny.us.
