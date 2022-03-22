The city of Oneonta will replace a catch basin in front of 276 Chestnut Street beginning at 7 a.m. Wednesday, March 23. Work will conclude by 3:30 p.m., according to a media release from the city. Chestnut Street will be reduced to one lane of traffic. Drivers are asked to use caution and obey all flaggers and temporary traffic control devices.
For more information, contact the Department of Public Works at 607-432-2100 or dpsinfo@oneonta.ny.us.
