City Seal.jpg

The city of Oneonta will repair a manhole on Main Street between Chestnut Street and Market Street on Tuesday, Aug. 29. According to a media release, work will begin around 7 a.m. and conclude by 5 p.m. The north side of Main Street will be posted "no parking." Traffic lanes will be shifted.

The city will also repair a catch basin in front of 8 Tilley Ave. on Tuesday. Work will begin around 7 a.m. and conclude by 5 p.m. That section of Tilley Avenue will open to local traffic only, according to a media release.

Drivers are asked to use caution and obey all temporary traffic control devices.

For more information, contact the Department of Public Service at 607-432-2100 or dpsinfo@oneonta.ny.us.

Tags

Trending Video