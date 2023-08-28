The city of Oneonta will repair a manhole on Main Street between Chestnut Street and Market Street on Tuesday, Aug. 29. According to a media release, work will begin around 7 a.m. and conclude by 5 p.m. The north side of Main Street will be posted "no parking." Traffic lanes will be shifted.
The city will also repair a catch basin in front of 8 Tilley Ave. on Tuesday. Work will begin around 7 a.m. and conclude by 5 p.m. That section of Tilley Avenue will open to local traffic only, according to a media release.
Drivers are asked to use caution and obey all temporary traffic control devices.
For more information, contact the Department of Public Service at 607-432-2100 or dpsinfo@oneonta.ny.us.
