Beginning at about 7 a.m. Wednesday, June 7, Eastman Associates, the contractor working on the Ford Block Apartments at 186-212 Main St. in Oneonta, will put a sidewalk detour in place from the Key Bank to the arcade passageway to allow restoration of bricks on the front of the building, window upgrades and painting.
According to a media release, the detour will include diverting all non-construction sidewalk traffic to a barricaded passageway located just along the street curb. The area will be fenced off for protection from vehicular traffic and two temporary accessible ramps will be installed where the curb needs to be crossed. Temporary enclosed entryways will be put in place for the businesses along that stretch of sidewalk and work will be done in sections as equipment staging areas need to be moved. The detour will be temporally removed during weekends. This sidewalk detour arrangement is expected to last about two months, the release said.
For information related to the project, contact the Department of Public Works by emailing dpsinfo@oneonta.ny.us or calling 607-432-2100.
