TJ’s Property Maintenance will wash the exterior of Bassett Healthcare Center at the corner of Main Street and Chestnut Street in Oneonta starting Thursday, Oct. 15, and finishing Friday, Oct. 16. Work will occur between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., according to a media release from the city.
While the Main Street side of the building is washed, the north side of the sidewalk will be closed from Grove Street to Chestnut Street. There will also be no on-street parking in that area. While work is done on the Chestnut Street side of the building, the west side of the sidewalk will be closed from Wall Street to Main Street.
Questions or concerns related to the project should be directed to the Department of Public Service at dpsinfo@oneonta.ny.us or 607-432-2100.
