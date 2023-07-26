The Delaware County Department of Public Works will close county Route 2 in the town of Hamden to through traffic at 7 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, to replace a culvert pipe.
According to a media release, the closure will be between Carmen Road and Blanchard Road, about 300 feet east of Carmen Road. It is expected that the road will be open by 4 p.m. The rain date for the project is Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. Drivers should use alternate routes, the release said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.