The city of Oneonta will replace a catch basin on Dietz Street on Tuesday, April 5. Work will begin around 7 a.m. and conclude by 3:30 p.m., according to a media release from the city.
Dietz Street will be closed from Main Street to Wall Street. Drivers are asked to use caution and obey all temporary traffic control devices.
For more information, contact the Department of Public Service at 607-432-2100 or dpsinfo@oneonta.ny.us.
