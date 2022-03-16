The city of Oneonta will replace a catch basin on Church Street on Thursday, March 17. Work will begin around 7 a.m. and conclude by 3:30 p.m., according to a media release. Church Street will be closed from High Street to Cherry Street during that time. Drivers are asked to use caution and obey all temporary traffic control devices.
For more information, contact the Department of Public Works at 607-432-2100 or dpsinfo@oneonta.ny.us.
