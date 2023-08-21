The city of Oneonta has issued an update to the ongoing River Street and Ann Street reconstruction and water main replacement project.
On Tuesday, Aug. 22, beginning at about 10 a.m. the contractor will connect the water main from Mitchell Street to the new water main on River Street, according to a media release. Residents on Mitchell Street, Huntington Avenue, and River Street from Ann Street to Main Street will be without water until about 2 p.m.
Once water is restored, water users may experience a brief change in water color and pressure. It is a common, temporary occurrence and is not a cause for alarm, the release said.
Officials recommended avoiding the area if possible. Temporary barricades and flaggers will be in place to direct traffic safely through the work zones.
For questions or concerns related to the project, contact the Department of Public Works by emailing dpsinfo@oneonta.ny.us, or calling 607-432-2100.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.