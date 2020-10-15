One location of 15 checked Wednesday, Oct. 15, during a State Police "Underage Drinking Initiative" was found to be not in compliance, troopers announced Thursday.
Derrick J. Thomes, 32 of Richfield Springs, who was working at Gas Way in Schuyler Lake, was charged will selling alcohol to a person younger than 21. He was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Exeter Town Court.
Found in compliance were Apple Marts in Cooperstown and Oneonta, EZ Food Mart in Oneonta, Best Wine and Spirits in Oneonta, Mirabito stores in Hartwick, Richfield Springs and Southside Oneonta, Stewart's in Richfield Springs, Speedway stores in Richfield Springs and Cooperstown, the Fly Creek General Store, Mirabito Village Tower in Cooperstown and Apple Food Store in Milford.
