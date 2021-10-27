The town supervisor seat in Sidney will be decided by a rare write-in contest.
Delaware County residents Eric Wilson and Kevin Greene are running as write-in candidates for town supervisor, a four-year term. The vacancy was created after the sudden death of Supervisor Eugene Pigford on June 6.
Maria Kelso, Republican Election Commissioner with the Delaware County Board of Elections, explained: “Gene Pigford had already submitted his petition and Pigford did not put on his petition a vacancy committee. That’s a committee which chooses the candidate for that position and, because he didn’t have a vacancy committee, there’s nothing to choose from.”
Republican Eric Wilson, of Sidney, said that through Pigford’s tenure, he was suggested as successor. Wilson, 60, has served on the Sidney Town Board for 10 years, six of which were spent as deputy, then acting, supervisor.
“Gene had actually asked me to run several times, but he was going to do one more time,” he said. “But he’d asked me … and I’d said I would, as long as I’m comfortable devoting the time, which I am. There’s a box you’re supposed to check … in the event (that something such as Pigford’s death) happens, and he did not check it; if he had checked that box, in his passing, I’d just have been able to run on the Republican (ticket).”
Wilson said that although he’s a write-in candidate, he has the support of the Republican committee.
Sidney Center resident Kevin Greene, 41, said his decision to run was cemented “a couple of weeks ago.”
“I have been not really involved in these kinds of things for many years but, recently, I’ve seen that that passivity is a disservice to the community, and I’d like to make a difference,” he said. “A few different things happened that pushed me into this situation, and I’m accepting duty’s call. I’m not looking to appease anybody; I’m just trying to get the job done, that’s my main focus.
“The nature of the election itself is kind of what prompted everything, because our former town supervisor, Gene Pigford, passed away suddenly,” Greene continued. “It was after a normal deadline where people would’ve signed up to be on the ballot, so, it’s an unusual situation, and we came to find that the current acting supervisor was running unopposed.”
Monday, Wilson told The Daily Star, “was the first (he’d) heard of” having an opponent.
Greene, an independent, said he has the support of the Democratic Committee “as well as many Republicans.” Noting that “there’s stuff in the works,” Greene said mailers, a social media campaign and signs are “coming out this week.”
Wilson said, if elected, he hopes to further his and Pigford’s vision.
“Gene and I agreed on about everything, and we thought along the same lines,” he said. “Gene did a fantastic job as town supervisor and was really good at listening to people and hearing both sides — you’d never know he was a member of our party — and I feel the same: I want to do what’s right for everyone and be a good listener.
“I’m from this area,” Wilson continued. “I’m trying to do the best for the town, from a financial standpoint, and, along with some of the other board members, I’m very cost-conscious. My big focus is trying to keep taxes as low as possible, trying to keep things under that 2% cap, and run it as tight as we can.”
In a written statement, Wilson cited additional initiatives that he hopes to bring to fruition.
“The DMV office in Sidney will be relocating to our town office building at 44 Grand St. within the next few months,” he said. “The board was very supportive of the relocation … and we have plenty of space and parking, which will make it easier for residents to access.
“Last year, the town board did approve and allow right-of-ways for the Delhi Telephone Company to expand their new, high-speed internet and offer service in many areas within the town that were previously not available.”
Greene, too, named internet access as an area of focus.
“A large part of Sidney and the village still don’t have access to high-speed internet, which was promised years ago,” he said. “There were so many lines dug and buried, but they’re just sitting there, not getting connected to homes. Especially since COVID, I don’t think it’s a fringe issue; it’s not a luxury, it’s a utility, and people were promised certain things that weren’t delivered. This is kind of a big deal, and I feel like it should be in the hands of the municipality at this point.”
Wilson said he hopes, also, to find “another long-term tenant for the part of the (A.O. Fox Hospital Tri-Town Campus) hospital not occupied.” The hospital, he said, “is not a burden to the town,” as it operates “always slightly in the black.”
Wilson named the recreational park at the East Sidney Dam, operated by the town, as another “in the black” asset.
“As a board,” he said, “we will continue to support these entities which will continue to help make Sidney a great place to live and raise a family.”
Early voting is open, and polls will open Nov. 2.
For more information or to view a sample ballot (which will not include either write-in candidate’s name) and hours, visit co.delaware.ny.us
