Communities large and small across The Daily Star’s four-county coverage area joined the wave of protests and demonstrations that swept the country this summer in the wake of the May 25 killing of George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man who was killed by a white Minneapolis police officer who knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.
When he died, Floyd was unarmed, handcuffed and lying face-down in the parking lot of a grocery store where an employee had accused him of trying to pass a counterfeit $20 bill. A pair of autopsies ruled the death a homicide.
A peaceful demonstration organized by Laurens teenager Sadie Starr Lincoln drew more than 400 to Oneonta’s Muller Plaza on May 31, less than a week after Floyd’s Memorial Day death.
“I wanted to make sure George Floyd, and all other people of color killed in hate acts, have the justice and memorial they so deserve,” Lincoln told the crowd. “I also want to make sure local people of color know that they are safe here in Otsego County and that my generation will no longer let police brutality be accepted.”
Oneonta Police Chief Doug Brenner said he didn’t feel the need for police presence during the downtown demonstration.
“We didn’t want to be a distraction to these people who wanted to express themselves,” he told The Daily Star afterward. “We wanted them to feel free from fear or even the suspicion that they were being watched.”
Oneonta Mayor Gary Herzig offered a formal apology to Oneonta resident Bryce Wooden, who spoke at a June 9 demonstration in Cooperstown, sharing memories of police mistakenly storming his family’s home during a drug raid when he was a child and likening the event to the March police killing of Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky.
Taylor, a 26-year-old Black emergency room technician, was shot by plainclothes police who forced entry into the apartment she shared with her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, as part of an investigation into alleged drug-dealing operations.
Believing the police to be intruders, Walker fired a warning shot, which struck one of the officers in the leg. The police fired 32 shots in return, six of which struck Taylor, who was asleep in her bed at the time of their after-midnight entry.
“Seeing what happened to Breonna Taylor, seeing what happened to George Floyd, I can't be silent about this,” Wooden said. “We can't be silent anymore.”
The deaths of Floyd and Taylor called into question the systemic racism and biases among police forces across the country and the lack of transparency and accountability in instances of police brutality.
In June, Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued Executive Order 203, tasking local municipalities with performing a “comprehensive review of current police force deployments, strategies, policies, procedures, and practices.”
The mandate specifically cites the “police-involved death of George Floyd in Minnesota,” and the subsequent protests that “have taken place daily throughout the nation and in communities across New York State in response to police-involved deaths and racially-biased law enforcement to demand change, action, and accountability” and the approval of a written plan by the respective local legislatures no later than April 1.
The executive order requires the formation of reform and review committees in every municipality with its own police force. To date, review and reform committees have been formed for the Oneonta, Cooperstown and Sidney police departments, as well as the Otsego, Delaware and Schoharie sheriff’s offices.
The momentum of the demonstrations carried on well into the summer, with some communities hosting rallies as often as once a week.
Cobleskill-area demonstrators held weekly rallies in Veterans Memorial Park after the first, scheduled for June 6, was called off amid threats of violence stemming from an inflammatory Facebook post by a local business owner.
The Facebook post, which was deleted soon after it was published, quickly gathered comments encouraging local residents to “lock n load” and advising that the steeple of the Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, three blocks away from the park, offered the “best sniper nest view.”
Peter Yarrow, of the former folk trio Peter, Paul and Mary, made a surprise appearance alongside his daughter, Bethany, a West Fulton resident, to perform “Blowin’ in the Wind” at the June 20 demonstration.
Yarrow recalled performing the song onstage at the 1963 March on Washington just before Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his “I Have a Dream” speech. He shared memories of marching alongside civil rights activists across the country, but urged that the seriousness of the current social unrest exceeded that of the Civil Rights era.
“This our time,” he said. “We are not living in the 1960s. The perniciousness of this threat to our humanity is more grave to us and to the future and to the possibility of surviving this world than anything we’ve ever seen.”
Other demonstrations were inspired by acts of racism closer to home.
A September 6 rally in response to anti-Black Lives Matter signs placed in August by a local resident at a prominent intersection in Gilbertsville drew more than 100 community members to Centennial Park.
“We had to call this rally an anti-racism rally so we wouldn’t offend people by saying this was a Black Lives Matter rally because people can’t separate the organization from the fact that Black lives matter,” said Gilbertsville resident Diana Foster.
The signs were posted above the intersection of county Route 4 and state Route 51, across from the Gilbertsville post office and the Major’s Inn.
“It was definitely intentional that they were put there looking down on our whole village,” said Gilbertsville resident Sallye Sadlocha.
Village resident Paula Gilbert said she and her husband, Robert, who is Black, live diagonally across from where the signs were posted and “had no choice but to see them” when taking out the trash or getting the mail.
Gilbertsville teenagers Quinn Covington and Lulu and Burke Hanlon teamed up to paint and distribute hundreds of signs reading: “this home believes Black Lives Matter” throughout the village, collecting donations for the Black Lives Matter organization.
“We did it to fight back against the racism we see in the world and in our town,” Quinn said. “What we see going on in the world is not alright and we have to do something about it.”
Dozens of demonstrators marched from Stamford’s Veterans Memorial Park to the village hall July 10 in response to racist graffiti discovered earlier that week on an abandoned property known as the Eagle’s Nest.
No arrests were made as the result of an investigation by the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police into a noose spray-painted on the historic residence just outside village limits. The n-word was scrawled next to the door, and the words “leave now” were spray-painted on the transom.
Delhi resident Christina Hunt Wood, co-founder of the Get Woke! film series, denounced comments made “in blind defense of our little ‘Queen of the Catskills’” in response to the graffiti, calling out in particular Mayor Bob Schneider’s claim that the graffiti does not “represent the views of the people of the village of Stamford.”
“I’m the sixth generation of my family to live in this area, but the first to do so in Black skin,” Wood said. “I promise you that these racist ideals, which are not always violently scrawled on abandoned buildings or basketball courts, are absolutely at the core of every single predominantly white community in this nation and in this state, and Stamford is not immune.”
While many of the demonstrations were peaceful, some spurred confrontation between Black Lives Matter demonstrators and a slew of opposing groups, including Trump supporters and often Back the Blue counterdemonstrators.
More than 200 Black Lives Matter demonstrators and counterprotesters faced off for several hours at an Aug. 15 rally in response to a doorbell video that captured occupants of a pickup truck shouting the n-word at the home of a Bainbridge family of color in the early hours of the morning.
Organizers were met by chants of “We’re the new KKK!” from a contingent of counterprotesters across the street as they arrived to set up before the demonstration.
“Bainbridge is not racist. I live right up the street from the school and I see Black and white kids playing together, and these people have the audacity to say we’re racist!” said Sheila Mulwane. “I’m a true-blue American. My family came over as Pilgrims, as Quakers, as Huguenots — they were all persecuted, but these people are trying to destroy our country.”
“We are not here to start a race war. We’re here to end one,” said Elmira resident Ashlee Ocasio, formerly of Bainbridge. “Our purpose is not to indoctrinate lies or to make others feel ashamed of their own racial identities, but to remind you of a reality, a reality that so many people of color are facing; a reality that many of you will never experience.”
A counterprotester who identified himself only as Jim wore several elements of the unofficial uniform of the Boogaloo Boys, a far-right anti-government extremist movement known for its efforts to incite a second Civil War, describing his outfit as merely “a summertime thing.”
Bainbridge resident Barbara Reid was fired from her job at Mirabito for yelling “f*** you, (n-word)” out of the window of her minivan as she circled the village green, waving a Confederate flag.
Bainbridge police were on scene but did not intervene during a physical altercation between a Black Lives Matter demonstrator and a counterprotester.
Binghamton resident Derek Goodison, a protest marshal, was choked with his own face mask by Bainbridge resident Brian Currie, whom Goodison said shoved a woman in his path as he was marching up and down the sidewalk through a crowd of Black Lives Matter demonstrators and chanting “blue lives matter!” and “white lives matter!”
“I was there showing support for our president,” Currie said. “I can barely walk — I have a bad knee and a bad hip — and these little commie sons of b****es shoved me down.”
Goodison said he told Currie to leave after the man “tried to get physical” and admitted to shoving him back but not hitting him.
As several Black Lives Matter demonstrators pulled Goodison away by his arms, Currie lunged for his legs and “climbed up and grabbed my mask,” Goodison said.
Asked if he choked Goodison, Currie said: “I don’t know.”
“We’re not without sins and errors, but we don’t want to be seen as unwelcome or exclusionary. We certainly don’t want to be known as the racist community,” said village Mayor Philip Wade. “I certainly hope people will look back on this as a growing experience. You don’t want to see the anger and frustration that these things cause, but maybe it will open some eyes.”
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
