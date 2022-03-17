Two area Young Republican Clubs were chartered during a recent statewide conference in Albany.
According to a media release, The Young Republicans of Schoharie County and The Chenango County Young Republicans were among five clubs to join the organization, bring the group's total to 28 chapters with 1,500 members.
State Sen. Peter Oberacker and town of Maryland Supervisor Ron Wheeler were among the speakers at the conference.
“Now more than ever, the working-class is in a pivotal position to fight for our freedoms,” Alisan Kochersberger, chairwoman of the Young Republicans of Schoharie County. said in the release. “There is truly no better time than now to get involved in our grassroots political movement.”
“We are grateful to become one of the many new chapters and look forward to this opportunity to get to work for our candidates and make sure they get elected,” said Jordan Fleming, chairman of the Chenango County Young Republicans. “We will meet this challenge and can’t wait to get going.”
