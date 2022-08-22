Area kids connected with nature at the Unadilla Rod & Gun Club’s Youth Day, Saturday, Aug. 20.
Club member and event organizer Brian Danforth, of Unadilla, said Youth Day highlights outdoor activities while making them accessible.
“This year, we have the DEC canine demonstrations coming back and my Scout troop is going to have a demonstration campsite set up,” he said. “We have a station set up for shooting sports — pellet gun, air gun, a youth crossbow — so it’s a whole range, then they can qualify to go on the tracking hunt in the afternoon based on their scores and they’ll team up with three or four kids and go and follow a (simulated) blood trail into the woods. We’re trying to make it like a real-life scenario to show the importance of, ‘OK, you shot an animal, now you’ve got to go track it.’”
Additional activities included canoe rides and fishing, he said.
Danforth said such an event underscores the club’s mission. The club, he said, includes about 200 members, five of whom helped plan the day, and was founded in 1906. Unadilla Rod & Gun Club is at 566 Butternut Road in Unadilla.
“It’s important to pass on the love of nature and being outdoors and to teach kids the fun things they can do,” he said. “Sometimes, this is the first time they get to shoot an air rifle or a pellet gun. For a lot of them, this is stuff they haven’t actually tried before. A lot of parents aren’t raised in the outdoor ways, so this is a way to teach parents, too. And we want to teach them the respect and safety of shooting sports. They can be a lot of fun, but we want to do it the right way, so it’s important to teach them young.
“And it’s a way to give back to the community and provide opportunities for kids to learn about the environment and wildlife and all that good stuff,” Danforth continued. “It gets them off their computers and cell phones.”
“We’re trying to promote hunting, fishing, camping and the outdoors,” echoed club member and Youth Day organizer Sue Taggart, of Franklin. “It’s to encourage kids to learn the outdoors and safety piece, and to try to get people out as a family.”
Youth Day planning, Danforth said, began “about two months ago.” Danforth said the event is funded by the Rod & Gun Club, with raffle donations from 22 area sponsors and Safari Club International “supplying some people, equipment and displays.”
“It’s paid for by the club, and they supply all the food and whatever cost there is in bringing in outside groups,” he said. “There’s a free raffle, with lots of support from other sportsmen’s shops all around, so it’s totally free and every kid will get a number of tickets and a T-shirt, compliments of the gun club. They just believe it’s a good part of their mission.”
About 30 kids attended Saturday’s event, with participants representing Unadilla and “a lot of neighboring towns,” Danforth said.
“The two that we did were huge,” Jackie Hobbie, secretary for the club and Youth Day planner said, noting attendance of more than 100 kids at previous Youth Days. “So, we felt as a community that this was something people were looking for. And we get a wider draw — it’s (kids from) Sidney, Norwich, Oneonta, Unadilla.”
Organizers attributed this year’s lower attendance to Youth Day coinciding with the Delaware County Fair and other events held Aug. 20.
Danforth noted that, though Saturday marked the club’s third Youth Day, the event “took a break for the pandemic.”
Returning youth attendees and members of Danforth’s Boy Scout Troop 1, which facilitated the day’s activities, said they, too, appreciate what the event offers.
“I think it’s a good way to get kids to learn and get interested in the outdoor activities, like camping — we camped outside last night (before the event) and it’s just a fun day,” Katelyn Jackson, 16, said.
“I feel like it’s a good day for kids to come out and learn the proper safety skills to handle a gun or a bow,” Xander Hilton, 15, said. “And it’s a fun day in general and just good for kids.”
For more information or to become a member, find “Unadilla Rod & Gun Club” on Facebook.
