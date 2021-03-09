Two East Meredith youths have been charged with harassment at Charlotte Valley Central School in Davenport.
According to a media release from Delaware County Sheriff Craig DuMond, deputies responded to the school on Feb. 4 to investigate a harassment complaint. Their investigation revealed that, since October 2020, "the two juveniles had repeatedly engaged in a course of conduct that placed the victim in reasonable fear of physical (harm)," the release said.
Deputies arrested the youths on March 6 and charged them with one count of first-degree harassment in the first degree for verbally abusing and subjecting the victim to unwanted physical contact, the release said.
The youths were issued juvenile appearance tickets directing them to report to the Delaware County Probation Department to answer their charges.
