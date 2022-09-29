WALTON — Music on the Delaware will welcome Low Lily to open its 2022-23 concert season at Walton Theatre at 30 Gardiner Place as well as streamed live at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1.
According to a media release, with a vocal blend that has been dubbed “outstanding” and “meticulous,” Low Lily's cohesive sound comes naturally for musicians whose lives have been entwined on the road and onstage for almost two decades.
Setting down roots in Brattleboro, Vermont, the band has crafted a signature sound which they have shared with enthusiastic audiences throughout North America and the UK, garnering two No. 1 songs on international folk radio and two Independent Music Award wins.
Chosen as Falcon Ridge Folk Festival’s “Most Wanted Band” of 2016, Low Lily plays acoustic music that is deeply rooted in tradition yet sounds refreshingly contemporary.
Members mandolinist/guitarist/singer Flynn Cohen has toured with Ruth Moody, John Whelan, Cathie Ryan and Aoife Clancy. Guitarist/singer Liz Simmons has toured with Tom Chapin, Livingston Taylor, Melanie, and Long Time Courting. Newest member fiddler/banjo player/singer Natalie Padilla has performed with Peter Rowan and Elephant Revival.
Tickets may be purchased at www.musiconthedelaware.org.
There will be a brief intermission and an opportunity to win door prizes.
