The Lt. Warren E. Eaton/Chenango County Airport in Norwich will be upgraded.
The county’s planning department successfully applied for and received grants from the Appalachian Regional Commission and the state Department of Transportation to renovate the jet hangars and administration building at the airport, Airport Administrator and Director of Planning Shane Butler said. The county received $200,000 from the federal Appalachian Regional Commission and $237,564 from the state. The local share is about $13,000.
The hangars will receive new heat, lights and insulation to make them more energy efficient and the concrete will be repointed. One of the hangars houses a $2 million airplane, so it’s important the renovations get done, he said.
He said the airport is an economic driver for the area. The airport houses two businesses and the industrial park houses two more. The airport is an alternate location for LifeNet helicopter and the CEOs of NBT Bank and Bonnie Plants fly into the airport regularly. “It saves them time and money to be able to use the airport,” he said.
In addition to the hangars, the administration building will be renovated. The two small bathrooms will be made into one Americans with Disabilities Act compliant bathroom, the interior and exterior lights will be replaced with LED lights, the heat and HVAC systems will be upgraded and the pilot’s lounge and kitchen will be renovated, he said.
According to a resolution passed earlier this year by the board of supervisors, he county contracted out to C&S Engineers, Inc. of Syracuse, for engineering design and bidding services for the administration and jet hangar renovation at the Lt. Warren E. Eaton/Chenango County Airport, at a total cost of $30,000.
The county is also working with the Network for a Sustainable Tomorrow to provide information about heat pumps to residents and didn’t have to pay for the heat pump at the administration building, he said.
In addition to the renovations to the hangars and administration building, the county has applied for a grant from the Federal Aviation Administration to reconstruct the taxiways at the airport, with an estimated cost of just under $2 million, Butler said. “For all FAA grants we receive we have to provide a 5% match,” he said.
When the county received the airport from the Eaton family in the 1980s, it also received a $500,000 trust, he said. The interest earned will pay the $13,000 local share of the renovations and the matching funds needed for the taxiway, he said. Money comes out of the trust periodically to pay for operations and maintenance at the airport.
The board of supervisors also approved spending $35,000 to replace the automated weather observation system at the airport.
Butler said work on the upgrades will start this year if time allows. If not, the renovations will be completed next year.
