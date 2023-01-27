A lot of people say that junior year and senior year are the two easiest years of high school. This is not true.
There is something important that students must learn all throughout school, but it really becomes vital in your final two years of school — time management.
In ninth and 10th grade the teachers still walk along with you and help you out but not in 11th and 12th. Time management is very important. Some students have to manage a few things around school work, while others like me, for example, also have to manage time around sports and jobs. The number one thing is that school comes first.
You are a student before you are an athlete, and a student before an employee. School work should be number one on your list. I myself struggle with time management and often find myself wanting to do the more fun option rather than the boring option.
Instead of doing homework I would sit on my phone or watch Netflix. However in my senior year I am realizing just how important time management is. If you don’t have time to do something, don’t do it. If you do it knowing you don’t have time then you are unreliable.
Making sure that you have the work done on time is important. For example my government final was a five-page research paper and I kept putting it off and putting it off until it was days before due.
What was I risking? By procrastinating and not managing my time well, I was risking not graduating. I was risking my entire future. Even if the paper is not as important as a final it is still important that you do it. Even if you think the work is meaningless, you have to do it.
It’s hard to manage time, especially when you’re an athlete. When you get home from a game or practice it’s late and you eat dinner, maybe take a shower, watch something for a little bit then go to bed. It’s hard to not do what you want to do but whatever it is you want to watch will be there tomorrow and it will be there in a week. However, these papers and projects have due dates. Over the weekend I was just going to waste my Saturday and Sunday away and lay about on my phone, but instead I took one of those days to work on finals and midterms that due dates are almost up on.
High school is a lot different from college and maybe you can escape with a few missing papers in high school but in college every paper counts. College is not the same as high school and all time management issues are your own. You won’t have a teacher to hold your hand anymore and guide you through your papers.
If you’re not a multitasker, maybe drop something that isn’t that important. For example if you have to split your time between three different clubs, two sports, school work, your job and relaxation time, maybe drop something that isn’t that important like a club or two so there is less stress and work. Some people can handle the pressure of a lot of work while others can not. That’s why everyone’s time management schedule is different.
A lot of teens have trouble choosing to do work over hanging out with their friends. It’s like I said previously, your friends will be there tomorrow and the next week and if they leave because you are focusing on work then they aren’t good friends. This is why time management is really important. It is something you should start working on sooner than later in life because in the long run it will help you a lot.
