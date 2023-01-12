After two years of celebrating the life and message of Martin Luther King Jr. virtually, the Oneonta Area NAACP will hold an in-person celebration Sunday.
Watching a virtual ceremony “is nothing like attending a Martin Luther King program in person,” NAACP President Lee Fisher said. “It energizes those in attendance.”
The Oneonta Area NAACP invites everyone to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s birthday at its free “Let’s Fulfill the Dream” event on Jan. 15, a media release said. The one-hour program will begin at 3 p.m. at the First United “Red Door” Presbyterian Church in Oneonta and feature local leaders, musicians, college students and scholars who will give statements, readings and musical performances that honor Dr. King’s legacy.
He said listening to and singing Civil Rights songs and hearing inspirational thoughts deeply expressed is better as a live audience.
“As a person who lived through it, the songs bring out memories as to where I was at the time; Indiana, Pennsylvania or New York,” Fisher said.
He said the congregation will sing Civil Rights songs, including the closing piece, “We Shall Overcome,” which is an iconic song of the Civil Rights movement. However, unlike in years past, the audience will not circle the sanctuary of the church, but will stay in their seats, he said. “We’re asking people to wear their masks because of the amount of flu and Covid in the area,” he said.
Fisher said some people misinterpret the meaning of “We Shall Overcome.” He said it’s not about Blacks taking over, it’s about the wrong things happening to Black people and how they will be changed and made right. “Love will overcome hatred,” he said. “Peace will overcome war.”
Fisher talked about how people of color have been discriminated against in the United States since the first slaves were brought to the colonies in 1619, during the Jim Crow laws and in the 1960s up to recent voter suppression laws, which “are taking away a civil liberty everyone should have.”
He said everyone has heard King’s “I Have a Dream” speech and “fulfilling the dream will take a lot of work.” This year’s theme, “Let’s Fulfill the Dream,” will discuss the goals and vision of the NAACP, which includes no racial hatred and discrimination, and every gender, creed and religion enjoy equal status.
This year, there will be a new person reciting King’s famous speech. Andrew Puritz will take over from his friend Reginald “Reggie” Brunson, who died last year, Fisher said.
The program will open with welcoming remarks by Oneonta Area NAACP’s Vice President Michelle Osterhoudt, followed by a statement by Oneonta Mayor Mark Drnek, and oral and musical performances, the release said.
SUNY Oneonta History Emeritus Professor Dr. Bill Simon will talk about anti-semitism. Fisher said there was always a tight bond between the Jewish and Black populations, especially during the Civil Rights movement. “Jews made up at least 30% of the volunteers who rode the freedom buses,” he said. Rabbi Abraham Joshua Heschel marched with King “from Selma to Montgomery shoulder to shoulder and arm in arm across the Pettus Bridge,” he said.
SUNY Oneonta student Jordan Forbes will also read excerpts from Dr. King’s “Letter from Birmingham Jail,” the release said.
Musical performances will include: “Rise Above,” by soprano Yolanda Bush and pianist Tim Iversen; “I Thank God I’m Free at Last,” by tenor Ric Chrislip and pianist Timothy Horne and “We Shall Overcome,” sung by the audience, the release said.
The program will conclude with the Rev. Dr. Kenneth G. Simurro’s benediction, the release said. For those interested and who want to catch up with friends, birthday cake will be served afterward in the fellowship hall.
Fisher said parking will be available in the old Friendly’s restaurant parking lot, along Otsego Street, Main Street and Walling Avenue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.