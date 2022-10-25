A Maryland man was sentenced to prison and supervised release for failing to register as a sex offender.
Michael Hawkins, 60, was sentenced Oct. 20, to just short of seven months in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release for failing to register as a sex offender as required by the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act, a media release said. The announcement was made by United States Attorney Carla B. Freedman, David L. McNulty, United States Marshal for the Northern District of New York, and Sharon B. MacDermott, Special Agent in Charge of the Social Security Administration, Office of the Inspector General, New York Field Office, the release said.
During his earlier change of plea hearing, Hawkins acknowledged that he was convicted in 1997 in Rhode Island of first-degree child molestation and second-degree child molestation, the release said. He served 20 years in prison for those crimes and became required to register as a sex offender under SORNA for 25 years upon his release.
At the time of his arrest in this case, Hawkins had been residing in Otsego County for several months after having relocated from Rhode Island and did not report his change of address to the Sex Offender Registry in either jurisdiction, as required by SORNA.
This case was investigated by the United States Marshals Service and the Social Security Administration Office of the Inspector General, the release said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.