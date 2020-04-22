CORTLAND — The man hopped out of his truck and walked up to the four-door sedan parked in front of him and tapped on the window a few times.
The man inside woke up and proceeded to put his car in drive — moving the long line forward.
It was just 8:30 a.m. and the man in the car had fallen asleep waiting in line at the Cortland County Department of Motor Vehicles office on River Street. More than 80 cars were in line by 8:20, something that has also happened before according to Highway Superintendent Charlie Sudbrink, who has been providing traffic control.
Cortland County’s office, which has a drive-through, is the only DMV in New York open despite the coronavirus.
“Tuesdays and Thursday are really busy,” Sudbrink said Thursday. That day, 83 people were in line by the time he got there to direct traffic. They were from Cicero, Oswego — all over.
He was there again Tuesday, amazed at how many people continue to show up as he directed cars into one of two lines that looped around the parking lot and back toward the entrance on River Street.
By 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, the line was so long that cars had reached River Street and were beginning to line along the road.
“We are the only DMV in New York state that is open,” said Cortland County Clerk Elizabeth Larkin, who oversees the DMV. “Other DMVs are processing mail, but no in-person transactions.”
Larkin said she wanted to be able to provide a way for people to ask questions — so she kept the DMV drive-through window open for a limited time for select services.
“The word has gotten out, however, and people are driving from all over the state,” she said.
Larkin said although the DMV employs eight people, only four work each day, limiting the number of transactions they can complete.
“I contemplated working fully staffed, but if one person gets positively tested for the coronavirus, then I would have to shut down,” she said. “Also the work stations are too close to remain 6 feet apart.”
She said one employee had to get tested, but the test came back negative. She said all employees have gloves, masks and disinfecting wipes.
“Procedures are in place to handle the paperwork as safely as possible,” she said. “The DMV is wiped and sanitized every night.”
For people going to the DMV, transactions can be dropped off at the window, but not processed until two days later.
“It is not a perfect situation and I sympathize with those that do not make it through the line by 12:30 p.m., but with only half the staff, I do not want to accept more work than we can process,” Larkin said.
Via AP StoryShare
